Colorado boy dies after 3 years without a brain

A Colorado boy who survived three years without a brain has died.

Nickolas Coke surprised doctors after he born with only a brain stem. Most babies with that condition are stillborn or die shortly after birth.

According to KOAA-TV, the boy survived without medical equipment and was playing with pumpkins before he died earlier this week.

KOAA reports that Nickolas' condition is known as anencephaly. The Coke family lives in Pueblo, located about 43 miles from Colorado Springs.