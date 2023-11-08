Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Cold and flu warning signs, COVID's collective trauma, and the top sleep disruptors

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Woman coughing

The cold and flu share many of the same symptoms, which means it can sometimes be difficult to tell the difference between the two conditions.  (iStock)

WARNING SIGNS – Doctors share when to seek medical attention for a cold or the flu. Continue reading…

COMFORT FOOD – Does chicken soup really help cure a cold? Two doctors weigh in. Continue reading…

SLEEP STRUGGLES – Americans share what's keeping them up at night and their worst sleep habits. Continue reading…

Snoring

More than 20% of American adults say they "rarely or never" wake up feeling well-rested, according to a new survey from U.S. News & World Report. (iStock)

‘LIFE’S ESSENTIAL 8' – Adopting these healthy habits could slow your biological age, experts say. Continue reading…

SLEEPY AT THE WHEEL – A surprisingly large number of teens admit to drowsy driving. Continue reading…

PANDEMIC TRAUMA – Nearly four years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. population is still experiencing the aftermath. Continue reading…

Sad man in mask

The American Psychological Association surveyed over 3,000 people about how their well-being has changed since pre-pandemic. (iStock)

FOREIGN BODIES – These are some of the strange things that have gotten stuck inside people's bodies. Continue reading…

CANCER BREAKTHROUGH – A new cervical cancer medication has been shown to raise survival rates by 30%. Continue reading…

DOCTOR DROPOUTS A quarter of U.S. medical students consider quitting school and most may not treat patients, a new survey finds. Continue reading…

Tired medical students

A new report from Elsevier Health surveyed medical students to get their perspectives on education, career plans and expectations of the future of health care. (iStock)

