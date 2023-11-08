Cold and flu warning signs, COVID's collective trauma, and the top sleep disruptors

WARNING SIGNS – Doctors share when to seek medical attention for a cold or the flu. Continue reading…

COMFORT FOOD – Does chicken soup really help cure a cold? Two doctors weigh in. Continue reading…

SLEEP STRUGGLES – Americans share what's keeping them up at night and their worst sleep habits. Continue reading…

‘LIFE’S ESSENTIAL 8' – Adopting these healthy habits could slow your biological age, experts say. Continue reading…

SLEEPY AT THE WHEEL – A surprisingly large number of teens admit to drowsy driving. Continue reading…

PANDEMIC TRAUMA – Nearly four years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. population is still experiencing the aftermath. Continue reading…

FOREIGN BODIES – These are some of the strange things that have gotten stuck inside people's bodies. Continue reading…

CANCER BREAKTHROUGH – A new cervical cancer medication has been shown to raise survival rates by 30%. Continue reading…

DOCTOR DROPOUTS – A quarter of U.S. medical students consider quitting school and most may not treat patients, a new survey finds. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle



Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION