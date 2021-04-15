Seventh clot case involving Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine revealed

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) committee learned Wednesday of a seventh woman who developed a rare and severe type of blood clot after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and an additional incident involving a man which occurred during a clinical trial but could not be linked to the jab at the time.

The seventh case brought to the committee's attention did not occur in the brain, as the other six did, sparking further questions about what evidence the committee needs to consider. The other incident that occurred during the clinical trial involved a 25-year-old male. Up until this point, the six cases, out of the more than 7.2 million shots administered, had all been identified in women and occurred within one to three weeks of vaccination.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) had met to discuss whether there was enough available information to make interim age or risk factor-based recommendations regarding the vaccine, and what recommendation the committee felt is appropriate given currently available information for use of the one-dose shot. The meeting was held one day after the FDA and CDC recommended a pause in the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Rather than hold the vote, the ACIP moved to extend the pause and meet at a later date. The committee said it expected to have a date for the next meeting by Friday.

