Chocolate covered marshmallow eggs recalled over salmonella concerns

Zachary Confections, Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of Zachary Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Eggs over concerns of a possible salmonella contamination.

The recall is in response to a routine post-production testing, which found the potential for a salmonella contamination in one of its samples.

The products being recalled include Zachary Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Eggs in 5-ounce crates. The products come in white egg crates, with purple, green and yellow lettering. The recalled marshmallow eggs have the following identifiers:

- Case UPC: 1 00 75186 31797 3

- Unit UPC: 0 75186 15797 8

- Code Dates: D3245D; D3145E; F3145E; D3245E

- Best Buy Date: 02/14/14

According to the FDA, the recalled products were made on Feb. 20 and Feb 21, 2013. The Zachary Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Eggs are the only Zachary Confections products being recalled at this time. So far, there have been no consumer illness complaints reported to the company regarding these products.

For more information, customers can call Zachary Confections Customer Service at (765)-654-8356.

