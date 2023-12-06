Expand / Collapse search
Children's pneumonia outbreak, 'life-changing' fat disorder surgery, and 2024 health predictions

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
RSV and flu have typically caused respiratory infections during the winter season, an infectious diseases physician told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

CHILDREN'S HEALTH ALERT – Pediatric pneumonia outbreaks have been reported in China, the Netherlands and parts of the U.S. Doctors weigh in on the situation. Continue reading…

DIET AND DEMENTIA – A time-restricted eating plan could reduce signs of Alzheimer's disease, a study has found. Continue reading…

‘NEWFOUND FREEDOM’ – A California woman with a painful fat deposit disorder shares the story of her "life-changing" surgery. Continue reading…

Molly Friar, 53, struggled with lipedema for more than 30 years, calling it "a battle of shame." (Molly Friar)

KIDS ARE ‘SUFFERING’ – Physical therapists reveal the challenging causes of severe staffing shortages. Continue reading…

ZOOM FATIGUE – Staring at screens all day can take a toll on remote workers. Here's what to know. Continue reading…

NEW YEAR, HEALTHIER YOU – A board-certified physician and a biohacking expert share their health predictions for 2024. Continue reading…

Identifying and eliminating the issues that cause disease will become critical, rather than just treating the symptoms afterward, experts predicted. (iStock)

BUZZ KILL – Here are 7 ways drinking alcohol can negatively impact your health. Continue reading…

HOLIDAY STRESS BUSTERS – Experts share tips on how to remove tension from family gatherings. Continue reading…

LAB BREAKTHROUGH – An Alzheimer’s blood test could hit the market in early 2024, researchers say. Continue reading…

A blood test could soon be available to detect Alzheimer's, according to new research from Resonant, a Utah biotech company that develops diagnostic tests for neurodegenerative diseases. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.