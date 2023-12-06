Children's pneumonia outbreak, 'life-changing' fat disorder surgery, and 2024 health predictions

CHILDREN'S HEALTH ALERT – Pediatric pneumonia outbreaks have been reported in China, the Netherlands and parts of the U.S. Doctors weigh in on the situation. Continue reading…

DIET AND DEMENTIA – A time-restricted eating plan could reduce signs of Alzheimer's disease, a study has found. Continue reading…

‘NEWFOUND FREEDOM’ – A California woman with a painful fat deposit disorder shares the story of her "life-changing" surgery. Continue reading…

KIDS ARE ‘SUFFERING’ – Physical therapists reveal the challenging causes of severe staffing shortages. Continue reading…

ZOOM FATIGUE – Staring at screens all day can take a toll on remote workers. Here's what to know. Continue reading…

NEW YEAR, HEALTHIER YOU – A board-certified physician and a biohacking expert share their health predictions for 2024. Continue reading…

BUZZ KILL – Here are 7 ways drinking alcohol can negatively impact your health. Continue reading…

HOLIDAY STRESS BUSTERS – Experts share tips on how to remove tension from family gatherings. Continue reading…

LAB BREAKTHROUGH – An Alzheimer’s blood test could hit the market in early 2024, researchers say. Continue reading…

