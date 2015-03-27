Chantal Sebire's Autopsy Inconclusive

The autopsy conducted on Chantal Sebire - who was found dead Wednesday after she sparked an international debate on euthanasia - has failed to give a cause of death; it is being reported by a cable news network.

Sebire, 52, suffered from disfiguring facial tumors and begged for the right to die. A Dijon, France prosecutor said Friday it is still unclear whether Sebire died of natural or unnatural causes.

