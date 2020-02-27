Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

CDC warns men about facial hair dangers amid coronavirus fears

New York Post
close
Sen. Barrasso on preventing a coronavirus pandemicVideo

Sen. Barrasso on preventing a coronavirus pandemic

Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso weighs in on Democratic criticism of Trump's coronavirus response.

Men may need to hack off their muttonchops, void their Van Dykes or pluck their ducktails if they plan on using a respirator, according to information from the CDC about how facial hair can interact with the devices.

FIRST CASE OF CORONAVIRUS WITH UNKNOWN ORIGIN IN CALIFORNIA

A graphic released by the agency shows the fashionable facial-hair-wearer which styles will conflict with potentially life-saving respirators as the US braces for the quickly spreading coronavirus to emerge state-side.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE 

Handlebar, walrus, and Zorro mustaches are fine, but the CDC says folks may need to lose their Fu Manchus, Dalis, and Englishes — because they could prevent respirators from making a seal on wearers’ faces.

And while a clean-shaven face is OK, stubble could cause trouble, the agency warned.

Trump: Number one priority is the health and safety of the American peopleVideo

Standard beards and chops are also risky, as the hair could come in contact with a respirator’s exhalation valve, reducing their effectiveness, the graphic said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goatees are good to go — but only if a mask-wearer’s chin hair doesn’t cross the seal.

CLICK FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST