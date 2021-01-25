CDC to require face masks during transit: report

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will sign an order Monday mandating mask use during transit, according to a report.

The order from the new CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, will apply to everyone aged 2 and older, requiring masks on airplanes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-share vehicles, Reuters reported. Travelers can briefly remove masks while drinking or eating.

The Trump administration had turned down CDC attempts to mandate masks while in transit, and the federal health agency instead issued a strong recommendation to do so, per Reuters. Many airlines already require passengers to wear face masks.

In addition, starting Tuesday, a CDC order will require all travelers to the U.S. to get tested for coronavirus within three days of flights, and to show proof of a negative result to the airline. The order aims to tamp down on the spread of more contagious coronavirus variants.

President Biden this week will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa in a bid to contain the spread of a new variant of COVID-19, in addition to reimposing an entry ban on nearly all non-U.S. travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders, White House sources confirmed to Fox News.

