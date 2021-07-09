Expand / Collapse search
School Reopening Plans
Published

CDC says schools should open in fall, recommends masks for unvaccinated

The CDC said schools returning to in-person learning is a priority

By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday that returning to in-person learning in schools this fall is a priority and that masks should be worn indoors by all individuals ages 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated against coronavirus. 

The agency also recommended that schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms to reduce transmission risk. 

"When it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet, such as when schools cannot fully re-open while maintaining these distances, it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking," the agency advised. 

This is a developing story, please continue to check back for updates. 