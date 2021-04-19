CDC probing ‘handful’ of new potential J&J vaccine reactions

The CDC is investigating a "handful" of potential additional cases of severe side effects involving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the agency’s chief said Monday.

Use of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine was halted in the US last week amid reports that six women in the country developed dangerous blood clots — including one who died — after receiving the immunization.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

CDC chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky — asked at a White House press briefing if there were any more reports of "severe adverse effects" involving J&J doses in the US — replied, "There have been a handful of cases — not an overwhelming number of cases.

"We’re going through and adjudicating them and verifying whether they do in fact reflect a true case," she said.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Nearly 7 million Americans received the vaccine before the federal government urged that its use be halted, at least temporarily, until the CDC and FDA can further investigate.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.