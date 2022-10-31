Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

CDC Director tests positive for COVID-19 in rebound case

President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci experienced similar COVID-19 rebound cases

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Dr. Siegel discusses recent data on coronavirus immunity: 'It's time to live with' COVID Video

Dr. Siegel discusses recent data on coronavirus immunity: 'It's time to live with' COVID

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel assesses findings on COVID immunity and shares his predictions for the outcome of President Biden's upcoming COVID test.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19 again on Sunday, 10 days after initially contracting the virus. 

Walensky, who is up to date on her vaccines, started a course of Pfizer's antiviral drug Paxlovid when she first started developing symptoms on Oct. 21. 

Her symptoms improved and she tested negative, but she tested positive again in an apparent rebound case on Sunday. 

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky speaks during the COVID Federal Response Hearing on Capitol Hill on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. 

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky speaks during the COVID Federal Response Hearing on Capitol Hill on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Walensky is the third high-profile government official to experience a rebound COVID-19 case after taking Paxlovid, which was approved in December for patients at risk of severe infection. 

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS REBOUND AFTER PAXLOVID MAY BE DUE TO IMMUNE SYSTEM RESPONSE

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 in a rebound case in July after testing negative for four days. 

President Biden speaks at a press conference in Los Angeles. 

President Biden speaks at a press conference in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before Congress. 

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before Congress.  (Getty Images)

Fauci had no intentions to keep schools open during COVID closures: Jennifer Sey Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is stepping down at the end of this year, also suffered a rebound case in June. 

Walensky is now isolating at home and working virtually, the CDC said.  

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest