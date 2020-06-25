CDC adds 3 new coronavirus symptoms to list

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) appears to have recently added three new symptoms of the novel coronavirus to its ongoing list.

Congestion or runny nose, nausea, and diarrhea were added, joining the federal agency's list that already included fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell and sore throat.

“This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19,” per the CDC.

The new symptoms were quietly added, with one news outlet reporting that the changes were made on May 13.

The CDC made a similar change in April when officials added six additional symptoms to the list. At the time, these new changes included chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

When the pandemic first began, fever, cough, and shortness of breath were reported to be the most common signs of a COVID-19 infection.

Symptoms can range from mild to severe, with most people beginning to experience them two to 14 days following exposure to the novel virus, or SARS-CoV-2.

“Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness,” the CDC warns, noting that “emergency warning signs” for COVID-19 typically include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, and bluish lips or face.

“If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately,” per the CDC.

To date, there have been more than 9.4 million worldwide cases of the novel coronavirus, according to data from John Hopkins University. The U.S. alone has seen more than 2.3 million cases and at least 121,996 virus-related deaths.