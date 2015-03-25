CDC: 105 children died during flu season in US

Health officials say the flu season is winding down, and it has killed 105 children — about the average toll.

The flu season started earlier than usual and ended up being moderately severe.

Roughly 100 children die in an average flu season. One exception was the swine flu pandemic of 2009-2010, when 348 children died.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the latest number Friday.

The CDC said 90 percent of the children who died had not been vaccinated. This year's vaccine didn't work very well in older people, but was considered effective in children.

Health officials say children 6 months and older should be vaccinated each year, but usually only about half get a flu shot or nasal spray.

