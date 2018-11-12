Cancer-stricken boy gets dying wish to walk mom down aisle

The 12-year-old boy who captured hearts across the nation with an early Christmas celebration had another meaningful wish come true last week when he helped walk his mom down the aisle at her wedding.

Keith Burkett, who has been battling cancer for six years and is currently in home hospice, reportedly asked his mom if he could help her before he died.

“He said, ‘Well Momma, I would like to walk you down the aisle before I die,’ and then I was like you know, we’re making it happen,” Taylore Woodard, Keith’s mom, told Fox 8.

Woodard described the wedding, which took place in their Stow, Ohio, home in a Nov. 9 post on the “Korageous Keith” Facebook page, calling it “the most bittersweet heartbreaking emotional day” of her life.

“But my baby boy got to walk me down the aisle and we got to honor his final wish,” she wrote.

Video posted on the group’s Facebook page shows Keith being wheeled down the aisle in his wheelchair ahead of his mother, and then placed next to her throughout the ceremony.

A post on Nov. 10 said a hospice team informed the family that Keith was “transitioning,” meaning he would likely die soon.

“I would have never thought I would sit and beg God to take my child but I would rather him be with God then suffer the way he is, it’s not fair,” Woodard told Fox 8.

Keith first showed symptoms of illness when he was 5, and landed in the hospital on Christmas Eve 2010. He was diagnosed with undifferentiated soft tissue sarcoma in March 2012. Despite several rounds of aggressive treatment, in May the cancer was found to have spread to his skull, left shoulder, lower part of his spine, pelvis and liver.

The family has been focused on making as many memories as they can with Keith, who was initially given two months to live. In recent Facebook posts, Woodard has described the heartbreak of watching her son slowly die.

“I hope Keith showed each and every single one of you that life is short and you should NEVER take that for granted,” Woodard wrote, in part, on Nov. 10. “I hope Keith showed each and [every one] of you that love always conquers evil. I hope Keith showed each and [every one] of you that despite any obstacle you may face that you should NEVER GIVE UP!!”