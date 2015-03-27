California Child Care Centers Not Reporting Pesticide Use

A new survey finds that a majority of California child care centers have pest problems and many are turning to pesticides without notifying parents.

Child care centers are allowed to use pesticides but regulations require they report the use of fogs and sprays to parents and the state.

The survey by researchers at UC Berkeley School of Public Health found that 90 percent of the day care centers questioned reported a pest problem. These included ants, spiders, bees or wasps.

Researchers said 24 percent of the centers did not notify parents they used pesticides and 35 percent did not post warning signs.

The report is part of an effort under California Health Schools Act of 2000 to track dangerous chemical use in day care centers and schools.