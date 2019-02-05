Brother lets little sister diagnosed with cancer shave his head

A big brother in Scotland is up for “sibling of the year” after he shaved his head in solidarity with his 7-year-old sister, who is undergoing chemotherapy to treat leukemia. Brandon Bisset, 20, even let sister Charly do the shaving herself, SWNS reported.

“I wanted to do it so when her hair fell out due to the chemotherapy she didn’t feel completely different and on her own,” he told the news outlet.

Charly was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) earlier this year and started treatment on Jan. 7. According to the National Cancer Institute, ALL causes the bone marrow to make too many white blood cells, and may additionally affect red blood cells and platelets. Symptoms may include fever and bruising, with children who have had past treatment for cancer or those who have certain genetic conditions at higher risk of developing ALL.

Charly and Brandon’s dad, Mark, said his son loves his hair, but made the offer once he saw his younger sister’s hair falling out.

“The two of them have a special bond and that shows with the way he has done this to support her,” Mark Bisset, 41, told SWNS. “She was a bit upset at first when she started losing her hair as she really loves her hair. She often had it in different colors but once we explained that it would grow back she just accepts it, like everything else.”

Bissett said his daughter is gearing up for a bone marrow harvest surgery next week, followed by a lumbar puncture to determine the next course of treatment.

“It’s been hard, but Charly’s attitude toward it all has been incredible,” he told SWNS, adding that their community has also rallied around the family.