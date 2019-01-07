Boy who saved grandpa's life gets pizza reward

A 9-year-old boy who is credited with helping to save the life of his grandfather was rewarded with pizza by police officers who said his quick actions prevented the life-threatening emergency from turning tragic.

On Saturday, Kazin Crisman noticed his grandfather, 80-year-old Allan Crisman, struggling to start the car as the pair got ready to head out for pizza, and dialed 911 for help.

According to a Facebook post by the Somerset Police Department, the younger Crisman, of Dartmouth, “remained calm, dialed 911 and was able to describe his grandfather’s symptoms and provide other valuable information that assisted first responders in providing necessary medical treatment.”

The older Crisman, who is a diabetic, was found to be experiencing hypoglycemia by responding paramedics, according to local reports.

“As you can see, Grandpa is doing much better!” the Jan. 5 Facebook post said.

According to the Associated Press, police later brought the boy pepperoni pizza.

