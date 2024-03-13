Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Boy prepares for blindness, plus twin heart surgeries and sleep tips galore

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Grayson Naff split

Grayson Naff, 8, pictured with mom Emily Blackburn at left, was diagnosed last year with Batten disease, a rare genetic disorder that causes vision loss, seizures, cognitive decline, impaired mobility and, ultimately, death. (Emily Blackburn)

BOY FACES BLINDNESS – Grayson Naff, 8, has a rare disorder called Batten disease. As he prepares for total vision loss, his mother shares how he's coping. Continue reading…

MOOD BOOST – Just 20 seconds per day of self-compassion can boost mental health, say researchers. Continue reading…

HEART TWINS – New Jersey twins received matching heart surgeries after their Marfan syndrome diagnosis. They share their heartwarming story with Fox News Digital. Continue reading…

Julio Delcid, left, and Pablo Delcid underwent heart surgery on Jan. 5, 2024. (Pablo and Julio Delcid)

SOUND BARRIER – If your fitness class is too loud, it could be a hazard to your hearing health. Audiologists share warnings and tips. Continue reading…

VIRAL CONCERNS – As New Jersey investigates a local mumps outbreak, infectious disease experts discuss symptoms, treatment and prevention. Continue reading…

EYE ON HEALTH – A doctor explains the common causes and treatments for bloodshot eyes. Continue reading…

Bloodshot eye

Bloodshot eyes are very common and rarely indicate something serious, a doctor noted. (iStock)

SECRETS TO LONGEVITY – These five lifestyle behaviors can extend your life, according to Dr. Gary Small of Hackensack Meridian Health. Continue reading…

BIRD FLU? – Parrot flu has caused several deaths in Europe. Experts weigh in on whether it's a concern for the U.S. Continue reading…

OPTIMIZE YOUR ZZZs – Discover the 6 biomarkers that can influence your sleep – along with tips on how to optimize them. Continue reading…
 

Woman sleeping in

Certain biomarkers, also referred to as biological markers or medical signs, can have a direct impact on sleep. Experts identify the measurements. (iStock)

