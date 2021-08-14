Doctor on if it's safe to get Botox, fillers around the same time as coronavirus vaccine

Can you get Botox and fillers at the same time as the coronavirus vaccine?

The potential dangers of the vaccine interacting with cosmetic injections is a hot topic currently, according to leading aesthetician Dr. Sarah Tonks. The doctor shared her thoughts on the subject in a recent YouTube video.

"One of the super hot topics now in aesthetic medicine is what to do about this little problem of Covid," she said in the video. "Specifically how should you plan your treatments around having the Covid vaccine?"

"Does having the Covid vaccine mean that you can't have any treatments done at all and which treatments does it affect?"

BOTOX INJECTIONS MAY REDUCE DEPRESSION, STUDY FINDS

Dr. Tonks claimed there are "no problems" getting Botox, laser treatments, or chemical peels done around the same time you receive the coronavirus vaccine. However, she warned that the coronavirus vaccine could interact with dermal filler injections.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The doctor suggested that getting the two injections at the same time or around the same time could cause swelling, redness and hard lumps.

Dr. Tonks went on to say that planning dermal filler injections and your vaccine will take "a little bit of guess work" until more information about the vaccine becomes available.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Obviously the vaccines have not been out for a very significant amount of time, so all the information around how to time your dermal filler injections around your vaccine is kind of a little bit guess work," she added in the video.