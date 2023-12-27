Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Birth of 'miracle twins,' 5 resolutions for wellness, and 9 mental health predictions

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Kelsey Hatcher split

Kelsey Hatcher, 32, gave birth to her "miracle" twin daughters just in time to bring them home for Christmas. (Kelsey Hatcher / University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital / Andrea Mabry)

CHRISTMAS DELIVERY – An Alabama woman with a double uterus delivered twin babies, one from each womb. Her doctors share the details. Continue reading…

FRECKLE FACTS – Here's what really causes the pigmented spots, according to the experts. Continue reading…

BACK TO BASICS – A longevity expert shares 5 tips for a healthier 2024, with a focus on "tried and true" steps to wellness. Continue reading…

Brett Osborn health tips

Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurologist and longevity expert, shared with Fox News Digital five tried-and-true resolutions for better health in the New Year. (iStock/Brett Osborn)

UNDER PRESSURE – A new procedure has been shown to control treatment-resistant hypertension. Here's how it works. Continue reading…

POSITIVE CASE – Colorado's first case of measles in four years was confirmed in Denver. Continue reading…

HEALTHY MINDSET – A psychotherapist shares 9 predictions for mental health trends in 2024. Continue reading…

An Ohio therapist (not pictured) shares the trends that she expects to emerge in 2024 — and how everyone can be healthier. (iStock)

ANIMAL THERAPY – For adults over 50, pets could be the best medicine for cognitive health, a new study finds. Continue reading…

‘GROUNDBREAKING’ VACCINE – A new Moderna vaccine is personalized to each tumor for improved survival. A doctor shares the details. Continue reading…

SAVING SANTA – Dennis Vaughan, aka Santa Claus, reunited with the medical team who saved his life after a critical cardiac event. Continue reading…

Santa reunion

For a Texas cardiologist who recently saved Santa Claus’ life, Christmas came early when Kris Kringle stopped by the hospital to express his gratitude. (Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center)

