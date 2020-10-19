'Biggest wave' of coronavirus is upon us, warns former FDA chief

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner, shared grim predictions on Sunday as the nation battles surges of coronavirus infections without the benefit of a vaccine.

“We’re going to have to endure this wave of spread right now and it’s probably likely to be the biggest wave that we endure…” Gottlieb told CBS’ Margaret Brennan on "Face the Nation."

He noted 42 states are seeing rising hospitalizations and 45 states have expanding epidemics.

“There’s not going to be an intervention that really thwarts this, short of the ability to get a vaccine which is probably an event that happens late next year,” Gottlieb said.

Until a safe and effective vaccine comes, states will have to rely on mitigation steps, he said, like testing, tracing and other preventative measures including mask-wearing.

“We’re probably in the 7th inning of the acute phase of this pandemic right now," he added.

Also, for those looking to vote in-person, Gottlieb said it is safe but people need to be careful and wear high-quality masks, like a surgical mask or N95.

