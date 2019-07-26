Researchers suggests you eat you apples differently to avoid losing out on its health benefits

An apple a day may be more likely to keep the doctor away if you eat it whole--seeds and all.

The number of healthy bacteria you ingest will increase significantly if you eat the entire apple, according to a new study.

Researchers at the Graz University of Technology in Austria identified a beneficial kind of bacteria called Lactobacillus in the core and seeds of organic apples. Lactobacillus is also commonly found in probiotics that have been proven to help ease certain digestive disorders.

The study recorded the bacterial content in the stem, peel, flesh and seeds in both organic and non-organic apples. The majority of the friendly bacteria was found in the seeds for both kinds, researchers said, according to Good Morning America.

People who throw away their apple cores without ingesting the seeds could drop the number of microbes they consume from more than 100 million to 10 million, the study said. Researchers also found that organic apples have more bacteria in general and have more beneficial bacteria compared to non-organic apples.

Apple seeds contain a chemical compound called amygdalin, which creates the poison cyanide when the seeds are crushed and eaten. You’d need to crush hundreds of apple seeds, significantly more than the amount found in one apple, and consume them in order for the cyanide to be dangerous, the morning show reported.