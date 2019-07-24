Allergan recalls textured breast implants over link to rare cancer

Allergan has issued a recall for specific models of textured breast implants and tissue expanders in response to a request from the FDA over concerns about the products’ link to a rare cancer. The company said it was moving forward with a worldwide recall of their BIOCELL textured breast implant products, including: Natrelle Saline-Filled breast implants, Natrelle Silicone-Filled breast implants, Natrelle Inspira Silicone-Filled breast implants, and Natrelle 410 Highly Cohesive Anatomically Shaped Silicone-Filled breast implants.

Allergan said the recall also includes tissue expanders used by patients prior to breast augmentation or reconstruction, including Natrelle 133 Plus Tissue Expander and Natrelle 133 Tissue Expander with Suture Tabs.

The move comes after the FDA requested the recall in an effort to protect patients from breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). The request was the result of analysis conducted by the agency, which found a total of 573 unique BIA-ALCL cases including 33 patient deaths. Of the 573 cases, 481 patients had Allergan breast implants at the time of diagnosis.