A New Era with Redlove Era

A new apple will debut in grocery stores soon, but it's not your typical apple. Why? Take one bite and you'll see red flesh beneath. Subsequent bites reveal the same fate all the way down to the core!

The Redlove Era apple, developed by Suttons of Britain, is commonly mistaken for a GMO joining the pluots (a plum crossed with an apricot) and nectarcots (nectarine meets apricots) of the world. But not so fast! A Swiss farmer, Markus Kobelt, is credited with the creation after 20 years of hard work and lots of cross-pollination. The red flesh is said to be loaded with flavonoids, a family of antioxidants, and therefore offers health benefits above and beyond the classic Red Delicious.

Taste testers to date give Redlove a thumbs up for both flavor and cooking properties, but will it be a big hit or not once it hits stores? Time will tell, but here are my tips:

If your mother or grandmother didn't cook with it, then you probably don't need to try it.

If you're curious, try it once. If it doesn't blow you away, then forget about it.

Grow it yourself. No matter what fruit or vegetable you choose, the importance of knowing where food comes from, especially for children, is invaluable. If Redlove becomes your new "go to" apple, then give it a shot

A superhero apple does not trump variety or moderation. If there is one thing nutrition researchers don't change their minds about, it's the ROI of eating the rainbow. If you buy Redlove one week, then buy Golden Delicous the next. Better yet, switch to peaches. Even better? Get something local and seasonal.

Though not a GMO, this isn't exactly "natural." It's certainly creative, but it might not be perfect, especially when it comes to baking. Don't let your country fair submission for the pie contest be a guinea pig...

If you've got a picky eater at home, then give it a shot. It's better for them to eat some fruit than none at all.

