6 Father's Day gifts for a healthy dad

If your guy’s a health nut, extreme athlete, or just needs a little motivation to get off the couch, show him some love this Father’s Day with a thoughtful gift. Here are six.

1. Goji Play

From the makers of Guitar Hero, Goji Play ($99) is an interactive wearable that combines a cardio workout with gaming. Goji Play uses a mobile device, wireless controls and a sensor that tracks movement so the faster he moves, the better he plays. Goji Play includes 14 different games and tracks fitness metrics in real time. Available at bluegoji.com and Amazon.com.

2. TICO* shave oil

TICO* shave oil ($20) is the only 100 percent USDA organic and non-GMO shaving solution. TICO* softens hair and skin, reduces friction and moisturizes for an easy shave. The travel-friendly one ounce bottle boasts 150 shaves. Available at ticoshaving.com.

3. The Wellograph Watch

The Wellograph ($349) fitness wearable combines fashion and function with a sleek design and sapphire crystal display. Wellograph includes an integrated heart rate monitor, activity tracker pedometer and running watch. Available at wellograph.com.

4. Snack Nation

Send dad a monthly subscription of full-size, single-portion healthy snacks from Snack Nation ($29/month). All snacks are curated by the award-winning team behind healthy vending machine company h.u.m.a.n. (“Helping Unite Mankind And Nutrition”) and for every shipment, the organization will send a one-month’s supply of nutrient packs to a malnourished child in a developing country through the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition. Available at snacknation.com.

5. BlueAnt PUMP HD Sportbuds

The BlueAnt PUMP HD Sportbuds ($129.95) are multi-sport, wireless headphones that features crystal clear sound with Energize HD Audio and a sturdy design that protects them from rain, sweat, dust and debris. PUMP HD also includes a built-in mic and has 8 hours of battery life. Available at blueantwireless.com, Apple.com, and Verizon Wireless stores.

6. Basis health tracker

The Basis 2014 Carbon Steel Edition ($199) health tracker continuously monitors heart rate, perspiration, skin temperature, calories, steps, activity and sleep. Basis analyzes your data and suggests healthy habits and goals. The Advanced Sleep Analysis feature tracks all your sleep phases to help you get a better night’s rest. Available at mybasis.com, Amazon.com, and select Best Buy stores.