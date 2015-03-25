5 new breakfast superfoods

You already know it's important to start your day off right. Now it's time to kick it up a notch nutritionally, with these easy ideas from Jackie Newgent, RD, author of "1,000 Low-Calorie Recipes."

The best part? You don't have to change your regular morning menu. Just add these five nutrient-packed ingredients.

1. Turmeric

Toss a pinch of ground turmeric into beaten eggs to add earthiness and cancer-fighting antioxidants to a veggie omelet.

2. Hummus

Schmear half a toasted whole-grain bagel with two tablepoons hummus for a creamy topping packed with fiber and filling protein.

3. Flax

Sprinkle 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed in your bowl of oatmeal for brain-boosting omega-3 fats and two extra grams of fiber.

4. Pistachios

Spread toast with chocolate nut spread; add chopped pistachios for cholesterol-lowering phytosterols.

5. Berries

Top pancakes or waffles with one half-cup of mashed raspberries to get more than 20 percent of your daily vitamin C needs.

This article originally appeared on Health.com.

