3-year-old boy shaves head to support big sister's cancer battle

A pair of touching photos is making the rounds on social media after an Atlanta children’s hospital shared the moving story behind them. The photos feature 3-year-old Matthew smiling beside and hugging his older sister Charlotte, who is undergoing chemotherapy to treat leukemia.

The caption didn’t reveal Charlotte’s age, or where the siblings live, but it did share that Matthew had asked to have his head shaved to support his sister.

“The bond between siblings is like no other,” the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta post said. “Three-year-old Matthew, whose big sister Charlotte is undergoing chemotherapy to treat leukemia, asked to have his head shaved to look just like her.”

The post, which was shared on April 18, has garnered more than 1,000 reactions on Facebook.