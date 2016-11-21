2 Maryland women charged after 5-year-old overdoses on methadone

Police say a 5-year-old girl was revived with naloxone after she overdosed on methadone in the western Maryland city of Hagerstown.

Court documents show that the child’s mother, 31-year-old Jeanie White, and aunt, 35-year-old Tracy Bolinger, have been charged with child neglect, reckless endangerment and contributing to the condition of a child.

Neither woman has an attorney listed in court records. Bolinger did not immediately return a call to her home Thursday. Court records say White is homeless.

Methadone is prescribed as a substitute for other narcotics during addiction treatment.

Charging documents say the girl swallowed an adult dose of liquid methadone that Bolinger had left on her kitchen counter. Police say the women knew about it but waited more than four hours to take her to a hospital.