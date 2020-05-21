2-day-old baby dies from coronavirus in South Africa

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A 2-day-old premature baby in South Africa has died from COVID-19, the government announced.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The death marks the country’s first neonatal mortality from COVID-19. The baby had lung difficulties and required support from a ventilator immediately after birth, according to an official statement.

The mother tested positive for the novel coronavirus as well, said Dr. Zweli Mkhize, South Africa's minister of health. Mkhize emphasized the baby’s underlying condition of prematurity.

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS CASES SURPASS 5 MILLION

As of May 20, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 18,003.