15 Hospitalized for Carbon Monoxide Poisoning at Texas Salon

Fifteen people -- many of them teenagers getting ready for homecoming -- were taken to the hospital after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning at a hair salon in Frisco, Texas, about 30 miles north of Dallas.

Firefighters evacuated 50 people from the salon and neighboring businesses Saturday evening, after being alerted to the incident, which was caused by a vent pipe that was disconnected from the water heater at the salon.

Witnesses said many of the customers suddenly felt dizzy; with some fainting.

Despite 15 people being hospitalized and others being hooked up to oxygen tanks at the scene, no one was reported to be seriously hurt.

Frisco Fire Department battalion chief Shaw Eft said it was lucky no one died.

"It was a close call, but fortunately, people started complaining of the headaches, and the light headedness and dizziness," Eft said.

Devin Reavis, 16, said he went inside Frisco's Salon Boutique around 5 p.m. when the business was packed with high school students getting ready for homecoming.

"Everyone seemed a little worried, but more so for everyone else," he said.

