10 Mother’s Day gifts for a healthier you

You work every day of the year to make sure your kids are healthy and happy, but guess what? If you don’t put yourself first, you’ll end up feeling depleted – physically, mentally and emotionally. So when your spouse asks what you want for Mother’s Day, forget the new vacuum and check out one of these 10 great gifts.

1. “I Am” Butterfly necklace

Feel like a super mom every time you wear the “I Am” Butterfly necklace ($95). Designed by USA champion Lauren Fleshman and Irish Olympian Ro McGettigan, the necklace is hand-crafted from recycled silver and composed of three hearts, which symbolize health, courage, and love. Available at believeiam.com.

2. Scosche’s RHYTHM

Scosche’s RHYTHM ($99.99) allows you to keep track of your heart rate, calories burned, total workout time and distance – and it gives you real time feedback of your progress. The Bluetooth-enabled device connects to your phone or tablet so you can forget about that uncomfortable chest strap. Plus, you can control your playlist from the armband, track your previous workout stats with the cloud-based dashboard, and share your progress on Facebook and Twitter. Available at scosche.com, Apple retail stores, apple.com, Best Buy, AT&T retail stores and ATT.com.

3. Hotdog Yoga Rollpack

Running to the office after your workout? The Hotdog Yoga Rollpack ($89.95) is an all-in-one yoga mat bag, gym bag and garment bag. The bag fits any yoga mat, keeps your clothing clean and neat, and has eight separate spaces for your water bottle, phone and essentials. Available at hotdogyoga.com and amazon.com.

4. Eppa SuperFruit Sangria

Put the kids to bed and grab a glass of Eppa SuperFruit Sangria ($11.99). Available in red or white, Eppa SuperFruit is an organic chardonnay-based sangria blended with real organic fruit juices from mangosteen, peach, blood orange and mango. And at just 120 calories per serving, you’ll still fit into your swimsuit. Available at eppasangria.com and Whole Foods stores.

5. AERIAL7's Neo headphones

With three different sized double-dome gel ear-buds and memory foam interchangeable cushions, AERIAL7's Neo headphones ($60) give you a custom fit, whether you’re lifting weights or logging miles. The Neo has a built-in microphone and comes in bright color combinations like fuchsia and purple. Available at aerial7.com.

6. Sleepio

Can’t sleep? The Sleepio ($9.99 - $119.99) is an online sleep improvement program that uses cognitive behavioral therapy techniques to help you get more shut eye. For six weekly sessions, Sleepio guides you through personalized techniques and updates you on your progress. Plus, there are weekly live group sessions with a sleep expert, email reminders, and a library of expert articles. Available at sleepio.com.

7. BodyMedia FIT LINK armband

Lose weight, get in shape, and get more sleep with the BodyMedia FIT LINK armband ($149, plus activity manager membership). Keep track of your workouts and steps throughout the day, what you eat, the amount of calories you burn, your most active times of the day and how many hours you sleep each night. Send your stats to your smartphone or computer, and use the online activity manager for specific feedback about your progress. You can also get suggestions on how to achieve your goals. Available at bodymedia.com, amazon.com, Best Buy and Target stores.

8. Numi's Artisan Tea Blending Kit

Love tea? Numi's Artisan Tea Blending Kit ($39.99) is an assortment of organic teas, herbs, fruits, flowers and spices, a handmade glass teapot, and a recipe booklet that allows you to create your own signature blend each time. Available at numitea.com and amazon.com.

9. NYNE NB-200 Bluetooth speaker

Whether you’re pushing the stroller around or you’re out for a solo bike ride, you can listen to your favorite music from your smartphone or MP3 player with the NYNE NB-200 Bluetooth speaker ($99.95). The speaker is light and compact, has a rechargeable lithium ion battery for five hours of playtime, and a built-in splash-proof microphone and customized clips. Available at onecall.com, amazon.com, and urbanoutfitters.com.

10. Peckish

Got a craving? Get Peckish. Choose from a weekly, biweekly or monthly subscription, and get three full-sized packages of nutritionist-approved healthy snacks, like Rise of the Almond Queen and Tropical Island. All snacks are minimally processed and are free of trans-fat, partially hydrogenated oils, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial sweeteners, flavors and colors. Available at peckish.co ($14.99/box).