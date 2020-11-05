Yellowstone visitor banned for cooking chickens in thermal hot spring

This guy’s goose is cooked. Or more accurately, his chickens were.

A man from Idaho has been temporarily banned from Yellowstone National Park after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an Aug. 7 outing, during which he was found cooking chickens in a thermal geyser.

The man, who was among a group of 10 visitors, was spotted hiking toward the Shoshone Geyser Basin with the group, who were seen carrying cookware toward the thermal feature. A park ranger responded to find the group in possession of two chickens inside a burlap sack, in a hot spring, East Idaho News reported.

Yellowstone’s safety regulations currently prohibit visitors from straying from boardwalks or maintained trails near its thermal features, to prevent guests from injuring themselves or destroying the lifeforms found within the geysers and springs. Food is also not allowed in the thermal areas.

After pleading guilty to the charges on Sept. 10, the Idaho man was sentenced to two years’ unsupervised probation, during which time he is not allowed to visit the national park. He was also sentenced to pay two $600 fines.

A representative for Yellowstone did not immediately return a request for comment.

Several visitors to the park have suffered consequences or even injuries after coming too close to the thermal features in recent years. In 2019, two men were arrested for “thermal trespassing” near Old Faithful to take up-close pictures.

Several tourists have also been burned in the national park this year, including a woman who fell into a thermal feature while trespassing at the park in May, and a 3-year-old who ran off the trail and slipped into a thermal feature in early October, among other incidents.