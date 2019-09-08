Texas fisherman reels in semi-automatic rifle on lake

A Texas fisherman on Saturday reeled in a semi-automatic rifle while fishing on a lake, reports said.

The fisherman called the police and alerted them about the unusual catch.

PASSENGER STANDS FOR 6 HOURS SO HIS WIFE CAN SLEEP

Authorities met the fisherman on Lake Arlington—which is about 13 miles from Fort Worth-- and took possession of the rifle, Fox 4 reported.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The firearm is currently being held in a “property room,” according to the report.