Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TRAVEL
Published

Rocky Mountain National Park no longer requiring timed reservations for entry 

Park officials will continue with social distancing restrictions to avoid overcrowding

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
National Park Trust preserving historic US sites Video

National Park Trust preserving historic US sites

Since 1983, the National Park Trust has preserved 30,000 acres in 31 states; for more information, visit parktrust.org

Rocky Mountain National Park will no longer use the reservation system implemeted last year amid the ongoing coronaviru pandemic. 

The park first introduced a timed reservation system last summer to uphold a 60% capacity limit for cars and vehicles, but officials say they are no longer planning carry over the requirements into 2021. Park officials will, however, continue to carry out social distancing restrictions to avoid overcrowding, the Denver Post reported.

Rocky Mountain National Park is ditching the timed reservation system introduced in 2021.

Rocky Mountain National Park is ditching the timed reservation system introduced in 2021. (iStock)

"We will learn from the temporary timed-entry permit system last year and incorporate lessons learned as we move forward with our visitor use management planning efforts," park spokesperson Kyle Patterson said in a statement. 

CHINESE HIKER GOES MISSING IN CALIFORNIA'S YOSEMITE, OFFICIALS SEEKING INFORMATION 

Crowding at the park has been an ongoing issue long before the pandemic. There were 4.67 million visitors to the park in 2019, up 58% from 2.95 million in 2010. 

When the pandemic hit, along with wildfires, Rocky Mountain National Park ramped up its crowd control efforts, resulting in 31% fewer visits from 2019 through November, according to the most recent statistics cited by the Associated Press. 

The park may reconsider timed entry in the future, the Post added. Officials with Rocky Mountain National Park added that officials will consider public opinion if there are ever plans to institute a permanent reservation system.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The pandemic, meanwhile, has brought on a surge in attendance to national parks, which provide a socially distanced outdoor escape for millions of Americans amid the pandemic. 

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.