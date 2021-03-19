Ohio man calls police after raccoon ‘ransacked’ kitchen, hid in dishwasher

Police in Ohio were surprised to discover a "masked bandit" in a local home on Monday, but it wasn’t a burglar – at least, not a human one. A North Ridgeville resident phoned authorities after discovering a raccoon hiding in his dishwasher.

Police sent their "resident absurd animal call officer," Patrolman John Metzo, to investigate, according to a department Facebook post.

Sure enough, Metzo found a raccoon sleeping in the dishwasher when he arrived. The animal had broken in through a bathroom light and "ransacked the kitchen" before settling in for a nap under some dirty dishes, according to police.

Metzo is known locally in the city west of Cleveland for responding to other odd calls involving animals like when a kangaroo got loose from its pen in 2015 and the time a cow fell off a trailer and wandered away in 2019.

Photos from the latest call show the critter crouched inside the dishwasher, and then led away on a leash by the officer.

It took about 17 minutes to coax the raccoon out from his impromptu bed, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reported.

"All in a day’s work… for John," police wrote, adding that "No raccoons were harmed in the making of this Facebook post."