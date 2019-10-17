New California law to allow drivers to eat roadkill

Roadkill — it may be what’s for dinner.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Oct. 13 that would allow drivers in the state to eat what they unintentionally kill.

Senate Bill 395, sponsored by Sen. Bob Archuleta, was created in part to eliminate the waste of wild game meat and collect data on where and how most wild game was killed.

“Each year it is estimated that over 20,000 deer alone are hit by motor vehicles on California’s roadways,” part of the new law stated. “This potentially translates into hundreds of thousands of pounds of healthy meat that could be used to feed those in need.”

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been tasked with developing an app for drivers who unintentionally strike and kill a deer, elk, antelope or wild pig to report where the animal was killed, how it was killed and where the carcass was being taken. Those drivers would then be allowed to take the carcass home and cook it.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife have until 2022 to develop a salvage permitting process to set terms and conditions for drivers taking home the roadkill.

Currently, state law bans the wasting of wild game meat for hunters.

The bill would authorize the department to restrict roadways and species where wildlife salvage may be conducted, according to the law.

Several other states have similar laws permitting those who fatally strike wildlife to take the animal home for food.