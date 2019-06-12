Record-setting trout caught at Utah's Flaming Gorge Reservoir, officials say

A fisherman reeled in an eye-poppingly huge catch from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Utah last month; a record-breaking trout.

Matt Smiley of Fairplay, Colo., caught and released a 48-inch lake trout on May 4, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

MAN CATCHES RECORD-SETTING TROUT IN UTAH

Smiley's fish blew the others out of the water, setting a state record, the DWR confirmed on Wednesday. The organization did not weigh the catch and releases fish to avoid having to keep it out of water for a prolonged period of time.

This is the fourth time a record-breaking fish was caught in the same waters.

Ray Johnson held the state record for the largest catch-and-release fish when he reeled in a 26-5/8-inch salmon in 2004.

In 1997, two other record-breaking fish, a 14-1/4-inch chub and a 19-inch sucker, were also caught in Flaming Gorge Reservoir.