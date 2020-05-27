Large alligators filmed wrestling each other in the middle of South Carolina golf course

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

That’s what we call a hazard.

Two large alligators recently got into a fight on a golf course in South Carolina as shocked golfers looked on from a safe distance. Fortunately, no injuries were reported — and it doesn’t appear that the two reptiles interfered with any shots or moved any balls.

The incident occurred at the Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes, and footage of the encounter was later shared to the golf course's own Facebook page. The 15-second clip shows the two animals attempting to overpower each other, as one gator has its mouth clamped down on the other’s head, and each is continuously attempting to roll the other onto its back.

The footage is captioned, “Sudden death playoff on the 18 yesterday! Keep your eyes open out there, the course is full of wildlife!”

The video has been viewed over 824,000 times and shared over 12,000 times.

According to The Sun, Matthew Proffitt, a worker at the golf course’s clubhouse, was nearby when the fight occurred.

“We were pretty sure they wouldn’t mess with us, because they were locked in on each other," he said of the action. "But it was pretty nerve-wracking seeing that.”

On Facebook, one user joked, “I will never golf again but I certainly wouldn't golf where dinosaurs are fighting it out!”

Some speculated that the gators weren’t fighting, but rather in the beginning of their mating ritual. Others, meanwhile, debated whether this was true, believing the alligators' behavior appeared too rough.

Either way, when alligators are on the golf course, it’s probably a good idea to let them play through — or just skip that hole entirely.