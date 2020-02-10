Kayak fisherman hooks 500-pound marlin, results in 6-hour battle

Gonna need a bigger boat.

A fisherman in a kayak reportedly set an unofficial world record after he managed to hook a 500-pound black marlin off the Pacific Coast of Panama. The video footage, which was recently shared to YouTube, shows the epic battle (over six hours) between fisherman Adam Fisk and the giant marlin.

Fisk, a fishing guide and partner at Los Buzos Panama fishing resort, was out on the water with a group of friends in January. While the men were paddling out in their kayaks, the giant 15-foot marlin took Fisk’s line.

Robert Field, a kayak fisherman, videographer and host of YouTube series “Field Trips with Robert Field” was filming the exchange and posted the footage on his page, where it has been viewed more than 400,000 times.

“In this episode, Adam Fisk of Los Buzos Resort makes history once again when an estimated 500-plus pound marlin takes his bait while kayak fishing in front of his home on Panama's Pacific coast. Watch as the team assembles to support him for what turns out to be a 6-hour fight that spans over 15 miles,” Field wrote of the video.

Fisk kept the marlin on his line for 4-hours, 37-minutes, allowing the fish to drag him out to sea and, hopefully, tire itself out. However, Fisk did not want to let the fish fight too hard, since they planned on releasing it alive.

“Marlin are notorious for fighting so hard and for so long that they die of exhaustion. It’s quite common, even when the angler intends to release the fish unharmed,” Field told For the Win.

Since Fisk did not have the leverage in the kayak to reel in the marlin, the men transferred the rod to a nearby panga boat and Field took over to bring the fish up enough to cut it loose.

The entire exchange last 6 hours, 12 minutes, the outlet reported.

Fisk was incredibly proud of his catch — only slightly larger than the 450-pound marlin he caught last year.

“I can't think of a more epic experience to happen in the world of kayak fishing, and the fact that Robert Field was here to capture it all is absolutely incredible," Fisk wrote on his Facebook page. "This catch is one for the books and one we will all be telling for the rest of our lives. So proud of the whole team!”