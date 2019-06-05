Dad has to give away homemade backyard rollercoaster

A San Diego dad is looking to give away a one-of-a-kind toy: a homemade roller coaster.

Bruce Sales, an engineer, designed and built the ride for his kids (although, adults can ride on it too, with some minor modifications). Now, however, he’s moving and since he can’t take it with him, he’s looking to give it away.

The coaster features a single “car,” which can fit one rider at a time. For children, it has a car seat secured so that riders can strap in. Adults, however, have to brave the ride seat-free and sit directly on a plank of wood.

Since he can’t bring it with him to his new house, Sales would rather give it away than dismantle it and throw away the parts, Fox 5 reports. After making the announcement that the ride was up for grabs, Sales’ rollercoaster started getting a lot of attention.

Sales told Fox News that since the story broke, he’s been getting offers from people all over the country. While he doesn’t think it’s feasible for someone outside of California to take the ride, he does find all of the attention flattering. He also plans on performing brief phone interviews with hopeful candidates to make sure that the coaster ends up in a good home. Also, transporting the pieces will be the responsibility of the coaster's new owner.

A reporter for Fox 5 rode the coaster and shared the footage to Instagram. She said, “Taking a ride on a DIY rollercoaster! Bruce Sales is a father and engineer who built this for his kids in his backyard! Now he’s moving and wants to give it to another family instead of scrapping it! (That is if you have a big enough backyard)”

Anyone hoping to become a real-life backyard rollercoaster tycoon can email Sales.bruce@gmail.com.