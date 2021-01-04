Hikers get stuck after breaking coronavirus protocols, get penalized by rescuers

If you’re going to break the rules, don’t get stuck.

Two hikers reportedly learned this lesson the hard way when they violated COVID-19 regulations only to get stuck and require help. While the two men were successfully rescued, they were also penalized for violating the restrictions.

The two hikers, aged 21 and 27, defied a Tier 4 lockdown order to travel to a wooded area in the Scottish Highlands, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. Unfortunately, one of the men injured his leg, requiring the duo to call for help.

Inspector Kevin Macleod from Highlands and Islands Police Division told SWNS, "The men had traveled from Oban to hike this route, and found themselves in difficultly as the light was fading at 3:25 p.m. when police and MRT were called. The rescue took a total of 108 man-hours and the team stood down at 7:30 p.m."

Macleod confirmed that both men were "issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching travel regulations."

He concluded, "We continue to ask people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to protect the NHS and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading."

Andy Neilson, the team leader for Glencoe Mountain Rescue, added that the hikers also put rescuers in possible danger.

"We will always continue to provide the vital MRT service that we are committed to. However, the volunteers assisting the men did feel vulnerable due to the inevitable close contact required and we have to prioritize the health of our members in order to continue to provide this vital service."