Great White shark circles Coast Guard boat for several minutes

Even fish like to go people-watching.

A Coast Guard boat recently shared a video of an unusual encounter with a shark. The animal circled the vessel for several minutes and, according to the coastguard, seemed just as intrigued with the sailors as they were with it.

The footage was captured two miles off the coast of Oregon last Wednesday. The U.S. Coast Guard Station Coos Bay posted the video in two parts to its Facebook page.

According to the post, "During a transit to Bandon, the crew was lucky enough to be visited by what appeared to be a 10’-12’ Great White Shark about 2 miles off the coast. This was the first time any of our crew members had witnessed something this spectacular in real life, and certainly something they will never forget!"

In a follow-up post, the Coast Guard wrote that the shark stuck around for a few minutes and seemed to be checking out the boat.

The post states, "The crew and the shark may have been equally interested in each other. We were lucky enough to be able to spend about 10 minutes admiring the presence of this amazing creature approximately two miles off the coast of Bandon, OR."

This is just the latest unique encounter with great white sharks this season.

Fox News previously reported that a group of researchers came across an unusual sight off the coast of Massachusetts. They witnessed a feeding frenzy as a group of sharks fed on a humpback whale.

The researchers were a part of the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary and were on a trip to tag basking sharks off the coast of East Boston, South West News Service reported. Instead, they found a group of Great White sharks feasting on the carcass of a humpback whale.

The researchers speculated that the whale had actually been killed by human interaction and the sharks had just found the body. The body was too badly damaged, however, and the exact cause of death could not be determined.