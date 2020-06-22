Dolphin swims up boat, greets owner's dogs in viral video

Video of a dolphin saying "hello" to a couple of dogs riding on their owner's boat in Georgia over the weekend has gone viral.

ICONIC ALASKA LANDMARK REMOVED FROM WOODS AFTER TOO MANY TOURIST ACCIDENTS

The Facebook video, posted by Magen Peigelbeck, shows the dolphin as it slowly approaches the boat nestled near the Isle of Hope Marina near Savannah on Saturday, according to WSAV.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The dolphin, periodically popping its head above the water, appeared to be responding to the dogs — named Stanley and Miles — as they barked.

The dolphin then proceeds to follow alongside the boat, prompting the pups to continue barking. At one point, one of the curious dogs even leaned its head slightly over the edge as the dolphin got within a few inches of the boat.

Peigelbeck told WSAV that the dolphin kept the pups company all morning.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The video has since garnered over 2.7 million views, with many admitting they have watched the 20-second clip numerous times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It makes me grin and my heart get big,” Peigelbeck told the outlet. “Everyone can get along. We can learn lessons from animals.”