Coast Guard rescues lost Oregon hunter who broke ankle in national forest

After being faced with a difficult rescue, a Coast Guard crew in Oregon was happy to report a successful mission.

An injured outdoorsman was rescued from rough terrain by the North Bend sector of the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday night, after he got lost in the woods day before. The helicopter crew who utlimately located the man added that there were several complications making the rescue more difficult, despite the eventual "positive outcome."

Tyler Saxon spent two days missing in the woods in Rock Creek Wilderness, Oregon Live reported, describing the man as a hunter.

When he was eventually located by authorities, he reportedly had a broken ankle and was suffering from hypothermia.

His family reported him missing after he failed to meet up with an acquaintance following what local police say was a hunting trip.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend shared details of the rescue on Facebook, writing that it was “happy to report a positive outcome” to the situation.

The post continues, “We were initially notified of the missing hiker on Wednesday. By the afternoon, our Newport Air Facility crews conducted a search until fog and thunderstorms in the area prevented the continued nighttime search in the heavily wooded and mountainous terrain. At first sunlight, on Thursday, the crew conducted another search with no success.”

Fortunately, the rescue crew members were able to locate Saxon’s position by the end of the day.

“Just before sunset,” the post continues, “another Helo was dispatched to recover the survivor. Our crews worked hand in hand with civilian ground agencies and recovered the survivor back to North Bend and an awaiting ambulance around 7 p.m. last night. Nighttime, inland hoisting in mountainous areas are incredibly difficult operations and require expert judgment, teamwork, and skill by all involved.

"Bravo Zulu to all involved for a job well done!” the post concluded.