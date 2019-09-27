Bear sneaks into California vineyard for late-night snack of pinot noir grapes, surveillance footage shows

Can we see some ID?

One hungry bear in northern California apparently found himself a delicious late-night snack. He was caught on camera eating pinot noir grapes in a Mendocino County vineyard.

At Navarro Vineyards in Philo, co-owner Aaron Bennet said that at least one male bear in the area has recently developed the late-night habit of eating the vineyard’s grapes under the cover of darkness.

But management for the winery says the theft is quite all right.

“We’re happy to share a few grapes every season,” Bennet told Storyful.

On Sept. 23, officials for the vineyard shared a hilarious 90-second video montage to Facebook showing the hungry mammal wandering through the grounds, munching on the fruit.

“Navarro's taste-tester is back to 'get it when the gettin' is good,'" the vineyard joked online. "As we're continuing our harvest, our nighttime friend continues to munch on Pinot Noir from our high-elevation vineyards. We'll be ready to harvest these grapes in the next few weeks, so hopefully this big guy leaves some for us.”

The un-bear-ably cute scene has since been viewed over 5,700 times to date, with many commenters agreeing that “the bear knows good wine when he sees it!”

“Looks like he’ll be good and ready for the winter snooze,” one said.

"Tell Mr. Bear to go for the white grapes....not the red,” another suggested.

In a larger sense, Bennet told the Sacramento Bee that workers have seen at least three bears in the area as of late: the grape-eating male bear caught on camera, plus a mother bear and cub, too.

According to the winery owner, some late-night snacking by the local fauna is to be expected during this time of year.

“We’ve been with the bears for years, every fall eating apples and grapes,” Bennett said.