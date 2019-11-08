Beluga Whale near South Pole plays fetch with rugby fans

A beluga whale near the South Pole delighted a group of South African rugby fans passing through recently by playing fetch with them.

In a video posted on Facebook Wednesday, one of the fans threw a 2019 Rugby World Cup ball in the whale’s direction and, to their surprise, the whale swam to it and brought it back to the boaters.

CALIFORNIA FISHERMAN HOOKS 'MONSTROUS' 313-POUND BLUEFIN TUNA WITH HELP OF SHARK

The whale retrieved the ball more than once.

“Beluga Whale celebrating the Springboks victory somewhere close to the South Pole !” Alon Kowen wrote on the post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Belugas are playful and smart animals that like to spit water at other whales and humans, according to the conservation nonprofit Oceana.