Australian fisherman shows off giant rock lobster in TikTok video

That’s one big crustacean!

An Australian fisherman recently caught a huge rock lobster and showed off the creature in a now-viral TikTok video.

In the clip, user Brodie Moss holds up the rock lobster -- which he called a crayfish -- for the camera to see how big it is, while he explains that he’ll be putting the creature back in the water.

RECORD-BREAKING FISH CAUGHT AND RELEASED IN WEST VIRGINIA

"I’m going to put him back," Moss says in the clip. "Crayfish can live out of the water for a little bit, so I just thought I’d show you him. He’s an absolute beautiful, beautiful creature. I cannot take that home. Look at the size of him, guys."

@ybsbrodie have you ever seen a giant crayfish like this fella before, like a big ocean spider they live in underwater caves or ledges hiding away ♬ original sound - Brodie Moss

After showing off the huge crustacean, the video cuts to the rock lobster back in the water, crawling away, just as Moss promised.

LARGEST EXPANSION OF HUNTING AND FISHING OPPORTUNITIES PROPOSED BY THE US FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE

"Have you ever seen a giant crayfish like this fella before," Moss captioned the clip. "Like a big ocean spider they live in underwater caves or ledges hiding away."

Since it was posted earlier this month, the video has been viewed more than 3 million times.

Many of the commenters were appreciative that Moss released the rock lobster back into the ocean.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Bigger ones mean better survival genetics and higher survival probability," one commenter wrote. "Great choice to release it."

Someone else said: "Thank you for putting him back and not being shellfish."

Others pointed out that Moss called the creature a crayfish, even though it is actually a rock lobster.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

However, according to a few other commenters -- and the Western Australia fisheries website -- it is common for Australians to call rock lobsters "crayfish" or "crays."

Though it is common for Australians to refer to rock lobsters as crayfish, there is actually a difference between the two. According to the Western Australian Museum, rock lobsters -- which are also different from other lobsters -- are found in salt water, while crayfish are found in freshwater.