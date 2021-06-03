Alligator bites down on diver's head in Florida

It’s not often someone survives an alligator bite to the head.

A diving trip in Florida turned into an emergency when a man suddenly found himself caught headfirst in the jaws of an alligator. Fortunately, the man survived the encounter, although not without injury.

Jeffrey Heim escaped the animal’s clutches after getting attacked during a freediving trip in the Myakka River, Fox 35 reports. He was reportedly looking for fossilized shark teeth at the time.

According to reports, he came up for air and was suddenly attacked by the alligator.

Fortunately, the animal apparently lost interest in Heim and seemingly let go. This allowed Heim to make his way back to sure shore, where he called for help.

According to him, the initial reactions to his injuries were frightening.

"It’s very scary when you ask someone, ‘am I going to be ok?’ and they hesitate," he told the news outlet. "And they just reassure you and you can hear it in their voice that it’s worse than what they’re telling you. That’s scary."

Heim reportedly suffered a fractured skull which required him to get 34 staples.

According to Fox 35, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation is trying to locate the alligator, but they have so far been unsuccessful.

This is just the latest encounter that Florida citizens have had with alligators.

Fox News previously reported that an alligator reportedly chased several people through a Wendy’s parking lot in Florida. Fortunately, authorities were reportedly able to get the animal under control before anyone was hurt.

The incident occurred in Lehigh Acres, Florida. The six-foot-long gator was likely just trying to move from one body of water to another when it entered the parking lot, however.