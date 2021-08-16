Albino gators born at Florida park for second year

These alligators are going to have trouble blending in.

A gator park in Florida recently announced that two baby gators just hatched and that they shared a unique feature: both babies were albino. While albino alligators are rare, they’re not uncommon for this particular gator park.

Wild Florida announced the new gators on Facebook. In a video, two of the park’s workers are shown holding the small animals, which are both completely white.

The video is captioned, "They’re doing so good! Our newest albino hatchlings are really thriving and we absolutely (love) them."

Wild Florida is home to two grown-up albino alligators named Snowflake and Blizzard, WESH reports. This isn’t the first time that the pair have spawned albino children.

In the Facebook video, one of the park’s workers says that they scored another year of albino alligators and saying that it felt like back-to-back championships.

The two new babies were part of a batch of 18 alligator eggs that were collected and placed in an incubator in April, Click Orlando reports.

The co-owner and co-founder of Wild Florida, Sam Haught, said, "We’re so proud of our albino alligator parents, Snowflake and Blizzard, and our Croc Squad team for helping these hatchlings. With our Croc Squad overseeing these eggs, we’re hoping that these alligators will help engage more visitors, locals and tourists alike, with their environment."

The new baby alligators are not yet on display for visitors at Wild Florida, but park officials say that they will soon be added for guests to see.