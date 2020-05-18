Expand / Collapse search
2 hunters accidentally shot by Tennessee wildlife officer while turkey hunting

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
An off-duty Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer reportedly shot two people by accident while turkey hunting Sunday.

The unnamed officer was hunting in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Campbell County when he shot the two other hunters by mistake, The Associated Press reported.

The off-duty officer was out hunting turkeys.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is looking into the shooting.

The incident took place before 10 a.m. Sunday, local outlet WKRN reported. One of the hunters, whose name were withheld, was transported to a medical center for examination while the other victim was able to drive himself.

"One victim was transported and the other drove himself to [University of Tennessee] Medical Center for examination," officials said in a press release shared with WKRN. "Both victims have been released and the incident is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation."

A spokesperson for TBI was not immediately available to provide further comment on the investigation.

According to an update on the TWRA’s website, turkey hunting season is open for the regular season and “public lands controlled by the TWRA will remain open” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

